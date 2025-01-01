Assam: Golaghat Villages Showcase Peaceful Coexistence with Wild Elephants

In a refreshing contrast to the usual news of elephant-human conflicts, two villages in Golaghat have emerged as examples of peaceful coexistence between humans and wild elephants. On the first day of the new year, residents of Sumoni and Kordoiguri villages shared heartwarming stories of how they live alongside elephants, treating their presence as a natural part of daily life.

In these villages, elephants are so familiar to the locals that their absence feels unusual. The peaceful coexistence between the elephants and the villagers offers hope and a new perspective on human-wildlife relations.

Elephant Herd Passes by Without Disturbance

One such scene was captured in Sumoni village, located in Golaghat's 2 No. Doigrung area. A large herd of wild elephants walked past a woman’s house, where a bowl was placed outside. Without any fear, the woman calmly observed the herd as it passed by, continuing her work without interruption. The sight was almost like a ritual, where the woman’s presence blended seamlessly with the elephants' movement.

Reflecting on the event, the woman shared, “Yes, the people of our village have gotten used to coexisting with the wild elephants. If the elephants don't visit or pass through our village, it feels strange.”

Farmers Continue Work Amidst Elephants

In another area, the peaceful coexistence is evident in Morongi’s Kordoiguri. Farmers were seen working in paddy fields while wild elephants fed on the harvested rice nearby. Despite the close proximity of the elephants, the farmers remained unfazed and continued their work without any fear or disruption, a clear sign of their comfort and familiarity with the wild creatures.

The villagers have come to view the elephants as a part of their daily routine. One local farmer shared that when the elephants return after feeding on the harvested rice, the villagers often gather to welcome them with gestures of goodwill, further reinforcing the bond between humans and elephants.

A Positive Shift in Human-Elephant Relations

This story from Golaghat stands as a hopeful example of peaceful coexistence, especially at a time when elephant-human conflicts are prevalent in many parts of the country. While the government and forest departments continue efforts to reduce these conflicts, the villagers of Sumoni and Kordoiguri show that harmonious living with elephants is possible.

The positive relationship between the people of Golaghat and the wild elephants offers an important lesson: fostering peaceful coexistence can help mitigate human-elephant conflicts and create a safer environment for both humans and wildlife.

As the region celebrates this success, it serves as a reminder that with mutual respect and understanding, humans and elephants can live in harmony, bringing a hopeful message for the future of human-wildlife relationships across the country.