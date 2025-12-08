Assam Woman Found Tied, Half-Naked in Paddy Field; Father-in-Law Confesses To Killing

A 57-year-old man was arrested in Assam’s Cachar for allegedly murdering his own daughter in-law, whose body was found tied and partially unclothed in a paddy field last month.

The chilling incident was reported from Sundar village under Sonai subdivision. According to information received, the victim woman, identified as Monowara Begum, had left her home on November 23 to collect fodder for cattle but did not return. Concerned family members launched a search the following day, and during their search in a nearby paddy field, they discovered her body hidden among the crops, with her hands tied.

The discovery shocked the village, as the body was found in a partially unclothed condition, indicating towards potential sexual violence. The family alleged that Monowara was sexually assaulted and then murdered.

Following the incident, the police launched an intensive investigation and detained a local resident, Naram Ali (57), from the nearby area on suspicion. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the crime.

According to sources, the accused told police that he was enraged over the woman’s alleged relationship with another man in the village. Acting on this anger, he allegedly attacked Monowara when he found her alone in the paddy field and murdered her.

After his confession, police formally arrested Naram Ali.

