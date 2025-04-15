Assamese Made Mandatory for Official Work Across Assam; Barak & BTR Exempted

In a significant policy move to promote the use of regional languages, the Assam Government has issued a notification mandating the compulsory use of the Assamese language in all official work across the state, except districts under the Barak Valley and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The directive comes into effect from April 15, coinciding with the Assamese New Year (Bohag).

As per the official notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Departments) Ajay Tewari, Assamese will be used for all government work in the state, while Bengali and Bodo will be used in the Barak Valley and BTR, respectively, in addition to English.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sharing the development on platform X, stated, “Beginning this Bohag, Assamese will be the compulsory official language for all government notifications, orders, acts etc across Assam. In the districts of Barak Valley and BTR, Bengali and Bodo languages shall be used respectively."

In the Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi, Bengali will be used alongside English. Similarly, in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur—districts falling under the BTR—Bodo will be used along with English for official communication.

The notification also outlines that all government notifications, office memoranda, acts, rules, regulations, scheme guidelines, and transfer or posting orders shall be issued in both Assamese and English. Central government documents such as rules and notifications received by state departments must be translated into Assamese—or Bengali and Bodo, wherever applicable—within 30 days of receipt.

Legacy documents, including acts, rules, and regulations, will be translated into Assamese and other regional languages in a phased manner over the next two years. University language departments will assist in this translation work.

However, in cases requiring legal interpretation or where discrepancies arise, the English version of laws, orders, and judgments will prevail. English will continue to be the language for communication with the central government, other states, and courts. All legal documents such as inquiry reports, affidavits, and official court correspondences must also be submitted in English.

To support translation efforts, officials may use the 'Anuvad Bhasini App' for converting English texts into Assamese, Bengali, or Bodo. Nevertheless, the notification advises officers to exercise discretion and thoroughly review translations to ensure accuracy.