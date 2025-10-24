After 12 Years of Saving, Assam Youth Brings Mountain of Coins to Buy Dream Bike

A remarkable story of perseverance and hard work has come to light in Assam's South Kamrup district, where a young man turned heads by showing up at a motorcycle showroom with three huge sacks full of coins to buy his dream bike.

Monir Ali, hailing from Sonatoli village, has been working as a mason for the past 12 years while also driving an e-rickshaw to support his family. Over the years, he carefully saved every small coin, mostly Re 1 and Rs 2, setting aside whatever he could manage despite his modest earnings. His dream was to own a Royal Enfield, and his dedicated savings finally amounted to Rs 1,41,200.

“I had a dream to buy this bike, and finally, it is about to come true. I have worked really hard for this, riding an e-rickshaw all day and saving every little coin. For the past three days, the coins are being counted. What can we say about our harsh life.....I had to collect Re 1 and Rs 2 coins over 12 years to buy my dream Royal Enfield,” Monir Ali told Pratidin Time.

Carrying this hard-earned money in three large sacks, Monir hired a vehicle and arrived at the Dhanisha Royal Enfield showroom in Chaygaon. Showroom owner Montu Medhi was left completely stunned at the sight of the mountain of coins. Rather than turning Monir away, Medhi was deeply moved by the young man’s determination and immediately called his staff, along with extra helpers, to begin the tedious task of counting the coins.

The counting process, however, has proven to be painstakingly slow due to the sheer volume of coins. Even after three days of effort, the total amount has not yet been fully tallied. The staff expects it may take at least another day to complete the counting.

“Our customer contacted us the day before yesterday and told us that he had been collecting Re 1 and Rs 2 coins for the past 12 years to buy his dream bike. To help him fulfill this dream, we accepted his offer,” said shopkeeper Montu Medhi.

Despite the delay, everyone involved has been patient and supportive, inspired by Monir’s commitment to his dream.

“It has been two days now that we have been counting the coins. Our staff is working tirelessly to complete the task. It is a bit challenging, but we will manage. Since this is his dream, we respect it, and even if it is troublesome for us, we are determined to see it through for him," Medhi added.

Monir’s patience and dedication is no less than inspiring. Once the counting is done, he will finally ride his dream Royal Enfield back to his village, proving that years of hard work, and determination can truly make dreams come true.

