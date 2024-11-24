Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment Summit To Be Held In Feb, 2025: Himanta

The Assam government has decided to organize a massive global investor’s summit next year. First held in 2018, this will be the second instalment of the event that will see investors from around the world and across India flock to the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the summit will officially be known as “Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025” and will be held over two days—February 24 and 25.

The government will also take the opportunity to introduce the rich culture of Assam by displaying the long-discussed Jhumur dance performance of the tea tribes. It will be performed on either day of the summit.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday, the Chief Minister said, “We will be organizing the second edition of Advantage Assam on February 24 and 25 next year. We had organized the first edition in 2018. Since then, the pandemic and other issues caused a significant delay. Assam has managed to create a good image for itself among other Indian states. A marked decline in insurgency and a protest-free recent past, coupled with good governance has turned the state into a prospect for investors.”

Sarma confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the invitation to inaugurate the event, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be approached for the valedictory session on the concluding day.

Equal Focus on Investment and Infrastructure

“This time, investment and infrastructure will be given equal focus as good infrastructure helps in bringing investments. We will have a session on the road transport system to which Gadkari ji will be invited. There will be a session on railway infrastructure for which Ashwini Vaishnaw ji will be invited and a session on agricultural infrastructure for which Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be invited. The respective Union Ministers for sessions on civil aviation and industrial investment will also be invited,” he said.

There will also be a session on the hydrocarbon industry in Assam, the Chief Minister said, highlighting the state’s contribution to the country in this sector. “We have received many inquisitions from private parties looking to invest in Assam since the announcement of setting up a semiconductor plant here was made. The Centre also has plans for investment in the state. We will be considering all of these and look for a way forward,” Sarma added.

Promotion Plans

Meanwhile, the government plans to send three teams of representatives to various countries to promote the event, apart from promotions in six metropolitans in India. However, the government is not looking to turn it into an extravagant affair, the Chief Minister mentioned.

He said, “There will be three teams of representatives travelling to different countries to hold road shows to promote the event. One team will head to Singapore and Japan, another will head to the United States and the third team will go to the United Kingdom. Any one of these teams will make a stop in Dubai and conduct road shows there. We are not targeting every country out there.”

“In India, a team will be sent to every metropolitan city—Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata—to promote the event. We are trying to keep it limited and theme-oriented,” he added.

Additionally, a representative team will head to Bhutan, meet with the government officials and extend an invitation. Sarma said that he does not expect any investment but the invitation will be an acknowledgement of the country’s natural resources that come into Assam. He said that water flowing into Assam from Bhutan helps to maintain 365 days of supply for irrigation in some parts of the state including in Lower Assam and BTR region.

