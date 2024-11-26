Assistant Engineer Found Dead Under Bogibeel Bridge in Assam's Dibrugarh

The body of assistant engineer Satyajit Saikia was recovered from the Brahmaputra River beneath the Bogibeel bridge in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Saikia, an assistant engineer at the Barbaruah development block, is suspected to have died by suicide, reportedly jumping off the bridge. His vehicle was discovered parked on the northern side of the bridge.

A suicide note was found at the scene, in which Saikia cited "Without Reason" as the cause of his drastic step.

The Dibrugarh police are investigating the incident further to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.