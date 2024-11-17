Youth Stabbed to Death in Assam’s Kamrup; Tension Erupts

A youth was tragically stabbed to death with a dagger during the ongoing youth festival at Brahmaputra Valley Academy in Goraimari, Kamrup.

The victim, identified as Lohit Hussain (18), son of Abul Hussain from Bhauria Bhitha, was attacked by unidentified assailants and left critically injured.

Despite being rushed to Goraimari Community Health Centre, Hussain was later referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The murder sparked chaos as thousands gathered at the festival venue. In the wake of the incident, locals clashed with police and ransacked the homes of the accused. Tension further escalated when an angry crowd set fire to the houses of the alleged perpetrators in Champupara and vandalized a local shop.

The police have detained one Rakibul Haque in connection with the murder, but the exact motive remains unclear.

Tension persists in Champupara as authorities continue their investigation.