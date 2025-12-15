ASTC Inaugurates New Head Office in Rupnagar, Plans 100 New Buses

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has officially shifted its head office to a new location in Rupnagar.

The new office was inaugurated today by Transport Minister Charan Boro in a ceremony attended by ASTC Chairman Pallab Lochan Das, Vice-Chairman Pranabjyoti Lahkar, and senior officers and employees of the corporation.

Speaking at the event, Minister Charan Boro announced that ASTC will add 100 new buses to its fleet in the coming year.

He further stated that the Chief Minister will inaugurate new bus services, aimed at improving public transportation across the state.

In addition to fleet expansion, ASTC plans to construct a modern Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Jalukbari, with preliminary work already underway.

The existing ISBT at Betkuchi will also be upgraded to enhance commuter facilities.

