"Attack on Press Freedom!": MP Rakibul Blasts CM for Targeting Sadin-Pratidin Group

Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that the CM is "not fit to be a Chief Minister" following his remarks in the Assembly against Sadin-Pratidin Group owner Jayanta Baruah. Addressing a press conference at Goalpara Old Circuit House, Hussain condemned Sarma's comments, saying, "Such remarks are deserving of condemnation and criticism."

He lauded Jayanta Baruah as a fearless journalist, stating, "Jayanta Baruah, the proprietor of Sadin-Pratidin Group, has gathered immense courage by delivering fearless journalism in Assam despite hardships. The Chief Minister has deliberately targeted him to suppress his courage."

Accusing Sarma of attempting to silence independent media, Hussain said, "He might think that by attacking Sadin-Pratidin Group, no one will dare to criticize him in the future."

Hussain also criticized the media’s muted response, saying, "I don’t understand why the print and electronic media did not react as strongly as they should have. Living in such fear is not right. Even during British rule, such things did not happen; there were protests."

Announcing plans to mobilize public opinion against Sarma post-Ramadan, he said, "After Ramadan, we will go among the people, raise awareness, and form public opinion—not just against the BJP but against Himanta Biswa Sarma himself."

Hussain alleged that Sarma’s governance had created an atmosphere of fear, comparing it to autocratic rule. "The Chief Minister is behaving like a dictator, trying to silence everyone," he claimed.

He also spoke about an alleged attack on his life, stating, "A few days ago, I was attacked in broad daylight in an attempt to kill me. Initially, I didn’t want to file an FIR because I know that under Himanta Biswa Sarma, the rule of law does not function." However, he eventually filed a complaint against 22 individuals, but police reportedly reduced the number of accused to nine.

Hussain mentioned that the Opposition had raised the issue in both the Assam Assembly and Parliament, stating, "I have informed the Speaker of Parliament about the incident." He vowed to continue his opposition to Sarma’s rule, saying, "We will oppose Himanta Biswa Sarma’s dictatorship both inside and outside the legislature."

He warned that Assam was being held hostage under Sarma’s rule, stating, "The entire state has been captured. Any future government will struggle to govern due to the damage done by this regime. But people have understood everything now. They are waiting for elections."

Anticipating large-scale protests, he claimed, "The moment Assembly elections are announced, thousands—lakhs—of people will take to the streets against Himanta Biswa Sarma’s atrocities."

Calling for unity against the CM’s alleged misrule, he urged, "The people of Assam must come together against Himanta Biswa Sarma’s autocratic rule, corruption, and oppression."

