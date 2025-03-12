Why Is Assam CM Obsessed With Targeting One Media Group?

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again drawn sharp criticism for his continuous attacks on the Sadin-Pratidin media group, raising concerns about press freedom and the government’s intolerance towards dissent. Participating in the budget debate in the Assam Assembly on March 11, the Chief Minister launched yet another verbal assault on Jayanta Baruah, proprietor of the Sadin-Pratidin group and the editor of the news daily Asomiya Pratidin, accusing him of holding personal grudges and attempting to hinder his rise to power.

While the CM justified his animosity towards the media house by claiming it stems from his student days, his repeated targeting of the Sadin-Pratidin group has fueled speculation. Many are now questioning whether exposing the failures of the Home Department and the hollow promises of development has turned Jayanta Baruah into an adversary in the eyes of the government.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on March 12 has strongly condemned the CM’s stance, emphasizing that a free press is the cornerstone of democracy. “Sadin-Pratidin has repeatedly exposed corruption and government failures. Any media house that does so becomes a target of the Chief Minister. But the truth cannot be silenced,” said APCC chief Bhupen Borah.

Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal chief and MLA, condemned the CM’s remarks, stating, “The Chief Minister has once again proven how deeply anti-media and anti-freedom of speech he is. His speech today revealed his authoritarian tendencies and his intolerance towards critical journalism.”

From Seeking Blessings to Seeking Revenge?

Interestingly, Dr. Sarma’s latest statements stand in stark contrast to his actions from nearly three years ago. On May 11, 2021, shortly after taking oath as Chief Minister, Sarma visited Jayanta Baruah’s residence in what he described as an “informal visit.” At the time, he had claimed to share a long-standing bond with Baruah, stating, “We have a homely relationship, and professionally, everyone must move forward in their own direction. For Assam’s development, we all need to work with a positive mindset.”

He even emphasized that he had grown up with Baruah in Gandhibasti and had visited his home to seek blessings. However, his recent remarks in the Assembly painted a vastly different picture. The Chief Minister now claims that his visit was motivated by a desire for revenge—raising questions about his consistency and credibility. If his latest statement is to be believed, it implies a premeditated act of settling scores rather than an act of goodwill.

Controlling the Narrative?

The Chief Minister’s disdain for critical journalism became even more evident with his controversial stance on crime reporting. Amid rising theft and criminal incidents in Assam, Sarma has suggested that such news should not be published as it tarnishes the state's image.

A recent case highlights the contradiction in his approach. A travel vlogger and influencer from Uttarakhand, known as Noni, had one of her group members bike stolen from Guwahati’s Sarusajai area. The Assam Police worked diligently to recover the vehicle, earning well-deserved praise. However, according to the CM’s logic, such thefts should not be reported until authorities are first informed and given time to act—effectively allowing the government to control what is made public.

This raises troubling questions: Is the government prioritizing optics over reality? Should journalists and citizens be expected to report crimes to the Chief Minister before publishing them? The role of the media is to inform the public, not to serve as an extension of state propaganda.

A Pattern of Suppressing Dissent

The repeated verbal assaults on Jayanta Baruah and his media network suggest a pattern of hostility towards independent journalism. If exposing uncomfortable truths is now seen as a crime, then press freedom in Assam is under serious threat.

At a time when democracy thrives on transparency and accountability, the Chief Minister’s persistent attacks on the press set a dangerous precedent. Journalism should hold power to account, not be forced into submission. The people of Assam deserve the truth, unfiltered and unshackled.