‘Baghjan Blow Out’ Compensation Case Hearing Potponed Till 19th May

A case filed in 2023 with the Eastern Zone Bench, Kolkata, of the NGT (National Green Tribunal) regarding interim compensation for the affected people of Notun Rongagora village in Tinsukia district has been postponed until May 19 by the tribunal. The case was filed by Niranta Gohain of Notun Rongagora village and defended by senior lawyer Vikram Rajkhowa, seeking interim compensation for the affected people due to the infamous ‘Baghjan Blowout’ that occurred in 2020.

It has been almost five years now, but people are still waiting to receive justice—specifically, their compensation. The villages of Baghjan and Notun Rongagora suffered damages due to the blowout and the subsequent fire in June 2020 at the Baghjan oil field in Tinsukia.

Although OIL (Oil India Limited) provided some initial compensation packages to those affected, the residents have been demanding additional compensation, claiming that the amount provided was grossly insufficient.

The arduous legal battle dates back to 2020, with numerous court observations and judgments involving both the NGT and the Supreme Court.

Assam Government Failed Its Duty?

Speaking to Pratidin Time, petitioner Niranta Gohain said that the people of Notun Rongagora have not received anything even after five years of the tragedy.

“The NGT mentioned formulating three categories while planning the disbursement to the affected people. But the government failed to do so and restricted it to only two categories. As a result, Notun Rongagora village was left out of the compensation ambit, and we are still struggling,” Niranta said.

Pointing to the state government, Niranta added, “Forget about everything else—it was the Assam government's duty to compensate us. But the people of Notun Rongagora village haven’t received anything. This is a failure of the state government as well.”

Counsel Vikram Rajkhowa told Pratidin Time that they plan to approach the Supreme Court regarding a case dismissed by the NGT (Kolkata Bench) in December last year, where the people of Baghjan village sought additional interim compensation. The petitioner in that case was Manoj Hazarika of Baghjan.