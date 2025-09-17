Bajali Tense as Youths Attempt to Assault Girl Students During Tuition

A shocking incident has once again rocked Assam, this time in the Finguwa area along the Bajali–Barpeta district border.

According to allegations, two Hindu girl students who had gone for tuition at the Navanur Talent Academy in Finguwa were subjected to an attempted sexual assault by two youths from the Muslim community. Taking advantage of the teacher’s absence, the accused allegedly tried to assault the girls inside the classroom.

The incident sparked outrage in the locality. On Wednesday evening, angry residents staged a massive protest in front of the Balapara Police Outpost, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Villagers insisted that the culprits be apprehended within three hours.

The attempted assault has created palpable tension across the region, with locals expressing deep concern over the safety of students. Police have stepped up vigil as the situation remains volatile.

