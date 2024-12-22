Subscribe

Baksa DC Inaugurates Cancer Screening Camp in Barama, Benefiting 153 People

The camp provided valuable healthcare services to 153 individuals, offering them free cancer screenings and consultations.

Pratidin Time
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Baksa, Gautam Das, on Sunday, inaugurated a cancer screening camp organized by the Barpeta Cancer Center and Rajendra Nath Talukdar Memorial Trust, in association with Rhythm of Life, an NGO based in Barama. The event took place at B.K. Bhandari LP School in Barama.

The camp provided valuable healthcare services to 153 individuals, offering them free cancer screenings and consultations. The camp was attended by Dr. Major General J.P. Prasad, COO of ACCF, who graced the event as the guest of honour.

Prominent members of the Rajendra Nath Talukdar Memorial Trust, including Dr. Ramen Talukdar, CA Pradeep Kumar Nahata, Dr. P.P. Barua, Dr. Mrinal Talukdar, Ritumani Talukdar, Hemanta Kumar Sarma, and Rahul Jain, were also present to support the initiative.

Medical staff from the Barpeta Cancer Center and Barama Civil Hospital provided screenings and rendered services to the attendees. The event was successfully organized by members of 'Rhythm of Life'. Local people appreciated the organizers, doctors and staff for the initiative.

The residents requested Dr. Ramen Talukdar to organize similar health awareness camps in other villages to further benefit the community.

Baksa healthcare Cancer Screening Camp