“Baseless, Nonsensical, Ridiculous”: Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam CM

The political war of words between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reached a boiling point, with allegations ranging from international espionage to personal vendettas. At the heart of the controversy lies a sensational charge from the Chief Minister — that Gogoi had visited Pakistan on an invitation from the Ministry of Interior of the Government of Pakistan — a claim the Congress leader has dismissed as “absurd, insane, and a product of deep-seated political insecurity.”

Advertisment

In a fiery press conference held in New Delhi, Gogoi came out all guns blazing, accusing the Chief Minister of orchestrating a “politically motivated smear campaign” against him since February this year. “From February to May, if he had any proof, why not release it earlier?” Gogoi asked, branding Sarma’s repeated accusations as “99% baseless, nonsensical, and ridiculous.” He likened the Chief Minister’s tactics to that of a low-grade troll, saying Sarma was behaving like “a third-grade movie scriptwriter” peddling a plot unworthy of serious attention.

Gogoi did not stop there. He alleged that the BJP had deliberately dismembered his stronghold — the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency — under the garb of delimitation to sabotage his electoral prospects. Despite the internal and external attempts to malign him, he said, the Congress party had placed its trust in him once again. “They tried to break me down even within my own party, but the Congress stood firm,” Gogoi declared.

Targeting Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi for his “double standards,” Gaurav Gogoi said, “He opposes the BJP inside the Assembly but attacks the Congress outside. This is nothing short of hypocrisy.”

But it was the Chief Minister’s explosive claim of Pakistan and ISI links that triggered Gogoi’s most stinging response. Demanding that Sarma immediately make public any such evidence, he thundered, “This isn’t a serial drama. Why wait till September 10? Is Bangladesh the same as Pakistan?” He clarified that his visit to Bangladesh had taken place under the tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a key Indian ally, and not during any politically dubious regime. “There were strong trade ties and diplomatic reasons — not espionage,” he asserted. “Let the Chief Minister clarify if any BJP leader has ever met Hafiz Saeed. I dare him.”

Gogoi also responded to personal attacks aimed at his family, stating that his children were safe and healthy. Turning the tables, he insinuated that the Chief Minister’s own household might be under strain. “Perhaps there’s unrest in his family. I wish his children well,” he said sharply, hinting that Sarma’s mental state may be compromised. “Often, when something is bothering a person at home, it reflects in their public behaviour,” he added.

The Congress MP didn’t spare Sarma’s past theatrics either. Referring to the Chief Minister’s claim during the Bharat Jodo Yatra about Rahul Gandhi’s supposed “body double,” Gogoi remarked, “The script that the CM is following is worse than a B-grade film. To cover up one lie, he keeps spinning countless others. This is not the conduct of a Chief Minister but of a troll.”

Taking the fight to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gogoi launched a thread reiterating his position:

“The Chief Minister can remain insecure with me as he has been for the past 13 years… We will focus on the dire economic situation of the state and the coal-drug mafia run under political protection… The farce cannot be hidden for too long.”

The Chief Minister can remain insecure with me as he has been for the past 13 years.



For the Congress party we will focus on the dire economic situation of the state and the coal-drug mafia being run under political protection. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) May 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma doubled down on his accusation with a tweet that read:

“I reiterate, with full authority and responsibility as the Chief Minister of Assam, that Shri Gaurab Gogoi, Member of Parliament from Assam, visited Pakistan at the invitation of the Ministry of Interior of the Government of Pakistan. He spent several days there. We are enquiring further into the details surrounding this visit and related associations.”

He further stated that if even “1% of what I’ve said is false, I will quit politics. I won’t even return home.” Sarma has vowed to release what he calls “conclusive proof” by September 10, adding yet another layer of suspense to an already combustible political narrative.