Bengali Youths Protest in Tamulpur, Demand Withdrawal of D-Voter Cases

With the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections approaching, the All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF) staged a strong protest in Guwabari, Tamulpur, on Tuesday. The demonstration, organised by the federation’s Nagrijuli regional unit, demanded the withdrawal of “D-voter” cases filed against Hindu Bengalis in Assam.

The student body also opposed the state government’s notification issued on July 22, calling for its immediate correction.

Raising slogans such as “Withdraw D-voter cases against Bengalis,” “Himanta Biswa Sarma beware,” “Bengali Federation Zindabad,” “Down with BJP Government,” “Dipak Dey Zindabad,” and “Dilip Saikia beware,” the protestors created a charged atmosphere at the site.

From the protest ground, the federation urged the government to immediately revoke the “D-voter” cases against Hindu Bengalis. They further warned that failure to do so would lead to an even more intense and aggressive agitation in the coming days.

