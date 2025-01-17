Dilip Saikia Takes Over as Assam BJP President, Succeeding Bhabesh Kalita

Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia has officially assumed charge as the president of the BJP Assam unit, replacing Bhabesh Kalita. The announcement was made at 12:30 pm on Friday, confirming Saikia’s uncontested appointment to the post.

Advertisment

Saikia, who represents the Darrang-Udalguri constituency in the Lok Sabha, was the sole contender for the position following reported last-minute intervention from the BJP’s national leadership, which ruled out candidates such as Pallab Lochan Das, Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli.

Outgoing president Bhabesh Kalita congratulated Saikia and expressed confidence in his leadership. "Saikia has extensive experience in our organisation. I am sure he will perform well in his new role. I congratulate him on his elevation," Kalita told reporters in Guwahati.

Kalita, the Rangia MLA, has been with the BJP since 1991, serving as the Assam unit’s secretary from 2006 to 2011 before becoming its general secretary. He held the post of state BJP president since 2021.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking to reporters yesterday, highlighted Saikia’s political experience, noting that he represented the erstwhile Mangaldai Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 and currently represents the newly constituted Darrang-Udalguri seat after winning the 2024 parliamentary elections.

"Moreover, he has served as the national general secretary of the party and has also been active in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). We hope to fight the 2026 assembly elections under the leadership of an experienced leader," CM Sarma stated.

The chief minister further explained that a rule was introduced barring the state BJP president from contesting the 2026 assembly elections, allowing them to focus entirely on organisational work.

"If an MLA becomes the president, they are burdened with responsibilities both for their constituency and the party. We asked outgoing president Bhabesh Kalita if he wanted to contest the assembly election, and he expressed his willingness. That is why we have brought in Dilip Saikia," CM Sarma said.

Earlier yesterday, BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal, national spokesperson Sambit Patra, and Assam in-charge Harish Dwivedi arrived in Guwahati and held discussions with the state leadership to finalise a consensus candidate for the president’s post.

Also Read: Dilip Saikia Set To Be Next President Of Assam BJP