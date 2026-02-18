Mira Borthakur Reveals Bhupen Borah’s Words During ‘Indecent Gesture’ Row, Attacks BJP Switch

Senior Congress leader Mira Borthakur on Wednesday lashed out at former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah following his decision to join the BJP, accusing him of political betrayal, opportunism, and hypocrisy.

She also brought back into focus the earlier controversy involving an alleged indecent gesture by Borah during a Congress yatra in Assam.

Taking to social media, Borthakur described Borah’s political move as “drama” and claimed it was driven by personal political gain.

“I have seen a lot of political drama, but what Bhupen Borah has done is very unfortunate, though not shocking for us. Lakhs of party workers stood behind him, yet for his own political gain he chose to leave,” she said.

Reviving the Yatra Incident

Borthakur specifically referred to a tense moment during a Congress yatra led by Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, where internal friction allegedly surfaced inside the campaign vehicle.

“When we were doing the yatra with Gaurav Gogoi, the person who made indecent gestures and created a scene inside that vehicle was you (Bhupen Borah),” she alleged.

She claimed that the gesture became a political flashpoint, with a sharp reaction by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the time.

“Enough drama! The day you said ‘apunaloke muk pis falor pora baah di thake’ while making indecent gestures during the yatra, the Chief Minister had reacted strongly, calling it extremely shameless and ordering a CID inquiry. The SP and police came to my house for questioning. They also went to Bhupen Borah’s house and Debabrata Saikia’s residence,” she said.

“And now you go to the same Chief Minister who himself called you characterless. I never said you were characterless, the Chief Minister himself said it,” she added.

“If someone had called me characterless, I would never tolerate it, neither would my family. That is the difference between you and me,” she further said.

Allegations of Political ‘Investment’

Borthakur also alleged that the BJP had “invested” in Borah politically since long.

“When I was contesting the Lok Sabha elections, I observed closely that Himanta Biswa Sarma had invested a lot in him,” she alleged.

She described witnessing Borah’s residence decorated with flowers when the Chief Minister visited after his switch.

“Yesterday his house was adorned with flowers and decorations. When I was passing through Beltola, I saw the Chief Minister waving to the people at Ghoramara as though he had won a big victory. It looked like someone had received returns on an investment,” she said.

‘Betrayal During Tough Times’

Borthakur framed Borah’s departure as abandonment of the party during a critical phase.

“When a party is going through difficult days, leaders should stand firm. I was in the BJP for 17 years. Even when I disagreed with with them, I did not leave immediately. I resigned from my portfolio in 2012, and finally left after the CAA protests in 2021 after much thought,” she said.

Drawing a contrast, she added: “Today I am in Congress. Even if our party does not form the government, I will not leave. That is my responsibility. If tomorrow Congress comes to power and arrogance sets in, I may reconsider. But I will never leave in the middle of a struggle.”

Furthermore, she said, "During the yatra, you had made remarks and gestures that were inappropriate. That incident escalated politically and led to serious consequences,” she said.

She said that Borah’s overnight shift from campaigning with Congress leaders to welcoming the Chief Minister at his decorated residence exposed inconsistency.

“You were with us in the yatra, and within one night, you welcomed the Chief Minister with flowers and celebration,” she said.

