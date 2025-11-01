Bihpuria Screens ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Day 2; Social Worker Hosts Free Show for 1,000 Underprivileged

The late singer Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, continued to captivate audiences at Bihpuria’s Prerana Cinema Hall on its second day. Viewers of all ages, from children to the elderly, were visibly moved while watching the beloved artist’s last cinematic work. Among the audience was an elderly woman who had developed a personal connection with Zubeen Garg through her son, coming specifically to watch the film.

In a notable act of generosity, social worker Narayan Bhuyan, also known as Ram Bhuyan, organised a free screening of Roi Roi Binale for 1,000 underprivileged people across the Bihpuria and Narayanpur regions. The initiative received widespread appreciation from the local community.

The film continues to draw full houses, with tickets reportedly sold out until November 10, reflecting the enduring popularity and legacy of Zubeen Garg.

