PM Modi Shares Magh Bihu Wishes in Assamese, Highlights Unity and Harvest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the people on the occasion of Magh Bihu, emphasizing the festival's essence of celebrating nature's abundance, the joy of harvest, and the spirit of brotherhood.

Taking to social media, the Prime Minister shared his message, stating, " 'মাঘ বিহুৰ শুভেচ্ছা! আমি প্ৰকৃতিৰ প্ৰাচুৰ্য্য, শস্য চপোৱাৰ আনন্দ আৰু ভাতৃত্ববোধৰ মনোভাৱক উদযাপন কৰো। এই উৎসৱে সুখ আৰু ভাতৃত্ববোধৰ মনোভাৱক আগুৱাই লৈ যাওক।' (Magh Bihu Greetings! We celebrate the richness of nature, the joy of harvest, and the spirit of brotherhood. May this festival continue to spread happiness and foster the spirit of unity)."

The message resonated with many, highlighting the cultural significance of Bihu as a celebration of Assam’s heritage and communal harmony.

It is to be noted that every year Assam celebrates Bhogali Bihu, also known as Magh Bihu, with enthusiasm and devotion, marking the transition from Puh to Magh. The festival symbolizes the end of the harvest season and brings communities together for rituals, feasts, and cultural festivities. The celebrations begin with Uruka, a night of community feasting in temporary huts called Bhelaghar, constructed from hay and bamboo. These huts serve as gathering spots for shared meals and camaraderie. The preparation of Meji bonfires is also an integral part of the festivities, with these being lit early in the morning to honour Agni, the fire deity. The ashes from the Meji are later spread across farmlands, believed to enhance soil fertility.

