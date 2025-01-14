PM Modi Shares Magh Bihu Wishes in Assamese, Highlights Unity and Harvest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the people on the occasion of Magh Bihu, emphasizing the festival's essence of celebrating nature's abundance, the joy of harvest, and the spirit of brotherhood.
Taking to social media, the Prime Minister shared his message, stating, " 'মাঘ বিহুৰ শুভেচ্ছা! আমি প্ৰকৃতিৰ প্ৰাচুৰ্য্য, শস্য চপোৱাৰ আনন্দ আৰু ভাতৃত্ববোধৰ মনোভাৱক উদযাপন কৰো। এই উৎসৱে সুখ আৰু ভাতৃত্ববোধৰ মনোভাৱক আগুৱাই লৈ যাওক।' (Magh Bihu Greetings! We celebrate the richness of nature, the joy of harvest, and the spirit of brotherhood. May this festival continue to spread happiness and foster the spirit of unity)."
The message resonated with many, highlighting the cultural significance of Bihu as a celebration of Assam’s heritage and communal harmony.
