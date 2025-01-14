Bhogali Bihu Celebrated Across Assam with Traditional Fervour

Assam celebrated Bhogali Bihu, also known as Magh Bihu, with enthusiasm and devotion, marking the transition from Puh to Magh. The festival, symbolizing the end of the harvest season, brought communities together for rituals, feasts, and cultural festivities.

The celebrations began with Uruka, a night of community feasting in temporary huts called Bhelaghar, constructed from hay and bamboo. These huts served as gathering spots for shared meals and camaraderie. The preparation of Meji bonfires was also an integral part of the festivities, with these being lit early in the morning to honor Agni, the fire deity. The ashes from the Meji will later be spread across farmlands, believed to enhance soil fertility.

In Lakhimpur, residents gathered early in the morning to light the meji after their ritualistic bath, offering prayers for prosperity and unity. The community came together to pray for a year filled with peace and abundance.

In Golaghat, the celebrations followed a similar pattern. Devotees performed their morning rituals and offered prayers to the fire deity through the lighting of the meji. The flames are believed to purify the surroundings and invoke divine blessings for the entire year.

The festivities also featured traditional Assamese games such as Tekeli Bonga, buffalo fights, and egg fights. Families and friends exchanged traditional Assamese foods, sweets, and goodwill, reinforcing the community spirit.

While rural areas maintained age-old customs, urban regions adapted with symbolic, ready-made Mejis to accommodate limited open spaces and resources.

Bhogali Bihu holds both agricultural and social significance, promoting unity and friendship among communities. It aligns with other harvest festivals across India, including Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, and Makar Sankranti in northern India, showcasing the shared cultural essence of the nation.

