BJP Accuses Opposition of Twisting MP Sudhanshu Trivedi’s Dhubri Remark

The Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized the opposition for allegedly misrepresenting the statement made by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi in the Rajya Sabha. The party accused the opposition of deliberately ignoring the context of Trivedi’s remarks and engaging in manipulative politics to mislead the public.

Advertisment

In an official press statement, BJP’s Chief Spokesperson Manoj Baruah asserted that the demographic transformation of Assam, particularly in certain districts, is an undeniable reality. He pointed out that since the early 20th century, unchecked migration from East Bengal has significantly altered the population structure in several districts.

Baruah specifically highlighted the erstwhile Goalpara district, from which Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was elected, as one of the most severely affected regions. He stated that a comparative demographic analysis of pre-independence Assam and the present day clearly illustrates this drastic shift.

The spokesperson further noted that in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, the indigenous community and other native residents have faced existential threats due to large-scale migration over the past century. Local populations have consistently expressed concerns over the long-term consequences of this demographic shift.

“No true patriot would ever support unchecked and illegal migration,” Baruah emphasized, criticizing those who, he claimed, downplay the issue for political gains. He asserted that individuals who ignore or dismiss this reality cannot claim to be true nationalists.

The BJP reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Assam’s indigenous and Indian-origin citizens, vowing to counteract what it described as the opposition’s negative politics. Despite any challenges posed by rival parties, the BJP stated that ensuring the security and future of Assam’s native communities remains its top priority.