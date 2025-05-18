Atul Bora Hints at AGP-UPPL Alliance for Upcoming BTR Polls

Assam Cabinet Minister and senior AGP leader Atul Bora on Sunday emphasized that the year holds critical importance for the party as it prepares for a series of upcoming autonomous council elections, including the crucial Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) polls.

Speaking after a meeting with the central committee of the party, Bora said, “Following the panchayat elections, we have had a detailed discussion with the central leadership today. This year is of great significance for us.”

Bora highlighted the AGP’s commendable performance in the recently held panchayat elections, stating, “We secured victory in 27 Zila Parishads and 187 Anchalik Parishads. We are now discussing ways to further strengthen our organizational foundation in the coming days.”

The minister also pointed out that the AGP managed to gain support from religious minority voters in several areas, leading to wins in constituencies previously held by the Congress. “We have made inroads into seats that were traditionally Congress strongholds,” he added.

Commenting on the upcoming BTR elections, Bora made it clear that AGP has not yet finalized its strategy. “We will definitely contest the BTR elections. While the BJP has already announced that they will go solo, we will initiate talks with our ally, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), to determine our approach,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Bora remarked, “The Congress party is moving from zero to absolute zero. People have now witnessed the reality of development under the current leadership.”