BJP Leader Urges Dikhou Bridge in Sivasagar Be Named After Zubeen Garg

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samir Gogoi has strongly called for the historic Dikhou Bridge in Sivasagar to be dedicated in the name of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

Speaking about the demand, Gogoi said, “Our beloved artist, the heartbeat of Assam, Zubeen Garg, has left us in a vast sea of grief. His ancestral home is located in Jaji Gaon, Sivasagar, giving him a deep and spiritual connection with the town. As residents of Sivasagar, we feel a profound responsibility and duty towards him.”

He added, “The old bridge over the Dikhou River is currently undergoing renovation. If this bridge is officially dedicated in the name of our beloved Zubeen Garg, it would serve as a true and lasting mark of respect from the people of Sivasagar.”

Gogoi further noted, “Zubeen will always remain alive in our hearts, and small but meaningful initiatives like this will ensure that future generations remember and appreciate the greatness and contribution of Zubeen Garg.”

