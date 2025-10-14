BJP’s Bijit Gwra Narzary Set to Be BTC Deputy Speaker: Mohilary

Hagrama Mohilary has publicly announced on his Facebook page that BJP’s MCLA Bijit Gwra Narzary is set to assume the position of Deputy Speaker of the upcoming Fifth Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). Mohilary stated that the proposal was put forward by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and supported at the request of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

“The plan is to appoint Narzary as Deputy Speaker with unanimous consent during the upcoming legislative assembly session in November,” Mohilary said, emphasizing the collaborative support behind the decision.

Earlier, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has formally announced the allocation of portfolios among its newly appointed executive members. The oath-taking ceremony for the 12-member council was held on Tuesday at the BTC Secretariat auditorium in Bodofa Nagar, Kokrajhar, marking the induction of the fifth Executive Council of the BTC.

The portfolios have been distributed as follows:

Rihon Daimary — Agriculture

Mrityunjoy Narzary — Transport

Rabiram Narzary — Education

Moonmoon Brahma — Urban Development

Derhasot Basumatary — Health

Prakash Basumatary — Social Welfare

Paniram Brahma — Forest

Dhiraj Borgoyary — Mining

Begum Akhtara Ahmed — Public Health

Augustus Tigga — Animal Husbandry

Ganesh Kachary — Water Resources

Lwmsrao Daimary — Revenue

Fresh Mushahary — Fisheries

It has been clarified that all remaining departments not specifically allotted to other executive members will be managed by BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary.

The oath of office was administered by Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam. State Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah attended as the chief guest, along with several senior officials and dignitaries.

For the first time in BTC history, two women — Moonmoon Brahma and Begum Akhtara Ahmed — have been included in the Executive Council, marking a milestone in promoting gender inclusivity in the autonomous region’s governance.

BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary, Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary, BTC Legislative Assembly Speaker Tridip Daimary, and Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.

The council has been formed by the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which emerged as the single largest party in the BTC elections, securing 28 seats and establishing a clear majority to form the government.

