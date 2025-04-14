Blow to Congress in Assam's Dhekiajuli as Zila Parishad Nominee Joins BJP

Congress candidate from Assam's Dhekiajuli constituency Reena Bibhar has resigned from the party and joined the BJP on Monday. As per sources, Bibhar had earlier submitted her nomination for the Panbari Zila Parishad seat under the Dhekiajuli constituency. However, she has formally withdrawn her candidature and announced her resignation today.

In an official statement, Bibhar stated that she made the decision voluntarily, expressing her deep admiration for the developmental work and leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Highlighting her reasons for quitting the Congress, Bibhar pointed to the party's weakening leadership, particularly within the Dhekiajuli constituency. She criticized the local leadership’s lack of vision, disappointing attitude, and self-serving approach, which she said had eroded the trust and confidence of Congress workers and the general public alike.

Bibhar remarked that the people of Dhekiajuli have shown strong faith and trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Sarma's leadership. “Respecting the will and belief of the people, I have resigned from the Congress and formally joined the BJP today,” she added.

Her switch marks another blow to the Congress in the region as the BJP continues to strengthen its base in grassroots politics across Assam.

Taking to platform 'X', Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal wrote, "Smt. Reena Bibhar, Congress candidate from Panbari Zila Parishad (Dhekiajuli LAC), resigned from Congress and joined @BJP4Assam today, inspired by the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa ji. We warmly welcome her to the BJP family!"