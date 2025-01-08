Assam: Violent Retaliation Over Alleged Cattle Theft Sparks Tension in Kokrajhar

A violent incident unfolded in Duramari village of Kokrajhar, where an agitated mob set fire to the houses of five individuals—Sajahan Sheikh, Amjad Sheikh, Surman Sheikh, Mahidul Sheikh, and Amjad Ali Sheikh. The arson is believed to be in retaliation to allegations of cattle theft.

According to local sources, the incident stems from the alleged theft of two cows on January 6 from Samarpur village under Bishmuri Police Station. The stolen cattle were reportedly transported by vehicle, sparking outrage among locals.

The attack has created a tense atmosphere in the region, with residents expressing fear over the escalating violence. The local police have been alerted, and efforts are underway to address the situation and restore calm.

