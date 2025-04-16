Bongaigaon Refinery Strengthens TB Detection in Chirang Through CSR Drive

In a significant boost to public health infrastructure in Assam’s Chirang district, Bongaigaon Refinery, a unit of IndianOil, handed over state-of-the-art Tuberculosis (TB) testing equipment to JSB Civil Hospital, Kajalgaon, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative on April 11, 2025.

At a formal ceremony held at the hospital premises, Sri Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director and Refinery Head of Bongaigaon Refinery, presented two handheld X-ray machines and two CBNAAT (Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) machines to Jatin Bora, ACS, District Commissioner of Chirang. The event was attended by a host of dignitaries including Dr. Rejaul Karim, Superintendent of JSB Civil Hospital, District TB Officer Dr. Rajesh Pandey, officials from the refinery, and the hospital’s medical staff.

Dr. Rajesh Pandey expressed heartfelt gratitude to IndianOil for the critical support, emphasizing the transformative impact the equipment will have on TB detection in the region. He noted that each handheld X-ray unit has the capacity to conduct over 100 scans daily, significantly enhancing early diagnosis capabilities.

District Commissioner Jatin Bora also lauded the initiative, highlighting its long-term benefits for the people of Chirang. “Timely diagnosis is key to tackling TB effectively. This contribution from Bongaigaon Refinery will go a long way in ensuring better healthcare outcomes,” he stated.

The initiative reaffirms IndianOil’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of communities where it operates. By providing advanced diagnostic tools, Bongaigaon Refinery is not only strengthening Chirang’s healthcare infrastructure but also actively contributing to the national fight against Tuberculosis.