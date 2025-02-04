Fresh Gunfire Reported Along Assam-Nagaland Border in Mariani

Days after alleged Naga miscreants opened fire along the Assam-Nagaland border in Mariani, another shooting incident was reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the situation turned tense along the border in Mariani after alleged Naga miscreants opened fire near the Magroi Border Out Post. The incident has sparked heightened tension in the area.

The firing incident has sparked heightened tension and a climate of fear among the locals.

Meanwhile, police teams from Mariani and Deberapar police stations are currently present at the scene, working to manage the situation and ensure the safety of residents.

On January 31, gunshots were fired at a small tea garden owned by a farmer named Jiten Gogoi along the Mariani border. The shots fired on the Gabhoru Hill sparked fear and alarm in the area, with security forces intensifying their presence.