Book Stall Employee Passes Away After Road Accident in Assam's Nagaon

Tapan Basak, a resident of No. 2 Panigaon Kesa Ali and a former employee of Sarkar Book Stall in Assam's Nagaon district, passed away at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on the morning of March 6 (Thursday).

Advertisment

On February 24, Basak was severely hit by a bike rider while he was out for a walk in his locality. He was immediately admitted to a private nursing home in Nagaon for treatment. However, as his health did not improve, he was later shifted to another private hospital. When his condition further deteriorated, he was transferred to the GMCH on March 3 for advanced medical care.

Despite receiving treatment, excessive bleeding in his brain led to his passing on the morning of March 6.

Originally from Sabroom Kathalcharai in South Tripura, Tapan Basak was the second of eight children born to the late Santosh Basak and Tulsi Basak. In search of livelihood, he moved to Nagaon in 1983. Initially working as a newspaper distributor, he later established his own business. For nearly 12 years, he was employed as an agent at Sarkar Book Stall, a position he held until about three years ago.

At the time of his passing, he is survived by his wife, Kalpana Basak, son Pradip, daughter Soma, daughter-in-law Rupa Sen, and son-in-law, along with several relatives. His demise has cast a pall of grief over the entire region.