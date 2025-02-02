BPF Leader Kampa Borgoyari Resigns from Party

Former Deputy Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and Vice President of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) Kampa Borgoyari has tendered his resignation from the party as well as its primary membership.

Advertisment

In his resignation letter addressed to BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary on February 2, 2025 (Sunday), Borgoyari cited his inability to participate in party activities as the reason for stepping down.

"I do hereby tender my resignation from the Vice Presidency as well as primary membership of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), due to my inabilities to participate in the Party activities," he stated.

Expressing gratitude towards the party leadership and well-wishers, Borgoyari acknowledged his two-decade-long association with BPF. "I am grateful to you, all the BPF Party leaders, and well-wishers for providing me with the opportunity to serve the people for the past twenty years as the Vice President/Spokesperson of the BPF Party," he mentioned.

He further extended his best wishes for the party's future under Mohilary's leadership and hoped that the party would continue to grow and fulfill the aspirations of the people.