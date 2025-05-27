BREAKING: Ex-AASU Leader Shankar Jyoti Baruah Walks Free

Former General Secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Shankar Jyoti Baruah, was released from the Dibrugarh Central Jail today after being granted bail by the Gauhati High Court on Monday.

Baruah’s arrest stemmed from his alleged involvement in a recent physical altercation at the B.N. Singh petrol depot in Duliajan, a case that has since spiraled into a high-profile controversy and drawn sharp political responses across the state. The confrontation, which reportedly turned violent, led to the registration of two separate cases against him.

The Gauhati High Court, after hearing the matter, approved interim bail for Baruah upon the furnishing of a bail bond of Rs 30,000. The court’s decision was seen as a significant legal relief for the student leader, whose arrest had ignited debates on political vendetta and the treatment of former activists.

This is a developing story...