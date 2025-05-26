BREAKING: Shankar Jyoti Baruah Granted Bail by Gauhati High Court

The Gauhati High Court on Monday granted bail to former All Assam Students' Union (AASU) General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah, who was arrested in connection with the recent altercation at the B.N. Singh petrol depot in Duliajan.

Advertisment

Baruah had been taken into custody following an alleged physical altercation at the fuel station that triggered widespread controversy and political reactions across the state.

The arrest drew sharp criticism from several indigenous rights organisations, including the Bir Lachit Sena Assam. Its leader, Shrinkhal Chaliha, had earlier condemned the move as a “targeted action” against indigenous people, while the alleged prime accused in the case, Tanu Shahi, accused of making derogatory remarks against the Assamese community, remains unarrested.

The verdict has been hailed by supporters as a step toward restoring balance in what they allege has been a one-sided crackdown.

This court decision comes amid mounting tension in the region, with growing calls for a fair and neutral investigation into the incident that has now assumed a larger socio-political dimension.