BTC Polls: Voter Turnout Hits 31.61% as of 11:30 AM; Polling Peaceful

Voter turnout continues to pick up pace as of 11:30 AM, with 32.18% of voters having cast their votes so far in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections 2025. Polling remains peaceful across the constituencies.

Earlier, at 9:30 AM, the turnout was recorded at 12.34%, with several political leaders and candidates exercising their franchise. Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, cast his vote at Goibari constituency.

After voting, he appealed on Facebook, saying, “Today is an important day for democracy in BTR, as voting for the 5th BTC Elections 2025 is underway. I appeal to all citizens of BTR to come out in record numbers to exercise their democratic right and cast their votes, so that together, we can continue BTR’s journey of peace, progress, and good governance.”

United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) candidates also cast their votes, with Lawrence Islary (Kokrajhar MLA) voting at Debargaon and Mantu Boro at Koklabari.

Voting is currently ongoing and will continue until 4 PM, with results scheduled to be declared on September 26.

