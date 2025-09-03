CAA Deadline Extended For Another 10 Years; Opposition Raises Alarm

Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia has written to the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), calling for a strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which he says undermines the Assam Accord.

In his letter, Saikia highlighted that the BJP-led central government is implementing the CAA in a manner that disregards Assam’s historical agreement and legal framework. He noted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reportedly directed district officials and senior police officers to withdraw cases against certain foreign nationals from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan belonging to Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Parsi, and Jain communities before December 31, 2024, allowing them to apply for Indian citizenship. Saikia warned that such moves could result in approximately five lakh foreigners outside the Assam Accord receiving Indian citizenship, including around 69,500 individuals already declared foreign nationals by foreign tribunals.

Saikia emphasised that the Assam Accord clearly states that only persons who entered Assam on or before March 24, 1971, are to be recognised as citizens. He recalled that during the central government’s earlier attempt to pass the CAA, Assam had witnessed widespread protests, which were met with violent suppression, including the killing of five protesters.

While acknowledging the humanitarian need to assist persecuted minorities in Bangladesh, Saikia stressed that Assam’s limited land and natural resources cannot accommodate additional populations without affecting local residents. He warned that settling refugees as citizens in Assam could exacerbate economic and demographic pressures, threatening the state’s long-term sustainability.

In his letter, Saikia outlined key demands:

Build strong public opinion against the CAA and mobilize mass opposition. Ensure the Assam Accord’s cutoff date is respected, and foreigner deportation processes follow legal procedures. Protect Assam’s interests and resources by excluding the state from the CAA’s provisions. Prevent historical distortions from being used to grant citizenship to foreigners in Assam.

Saikia concluded by urging AASU to prioritize Assam’s public interest, oppose violations of the Assam Accord, and mobilize public sentiment against the CAA.

