Assam: Tense Situation Unfolds at SMCH Amid Clashes Over Kuki Youths' Bodies

A tense situation erupted in front of Silchar Medical College as police clashed with members of the Kuki and Hmar communities. Reports indicate that stones were allegedly thrown at Assam police personnel by the agitated crowd, prompting the police to respond with a lathi-charge to regain control of the situation.

The unrest was sparked over the bodies of 10 Kuki youths who were killed in a CRPF firing in Jiribam, Manipur, last Monday. The Manipur government had claimed that the deceased were suspected Kuki militants. The autopsies for the deceased were conducted at Silchar Medical College, but the bodies had not been handed over to the families, fueling the discontent among community members.

The tense atmosphere persisted as tribal residents of Cachar, including the families of the deceased, gathered multiple times outside the medical college, demanding the release of the bodies. Today, the Manipur government had planned to transport the bodies by helicopter from Masimpur to Jiribam. However, the plan was disrupted as hundreds of Kuki men and women, along with the bereaved families, blocked the transportation attempt, insisting that the bodies should not be moved in this manner.

As the situation escalated, a heated altercation ensued, with members of the community throwing stones at the police. The Cachar police resorted to a lathi charge to control the crowd. The police and paramilitary forces have since been deployed at the medical premises to maintain order. Senior officials, including the DIG and the Superintendent of Police, arrived at the scene to oversee the security measures.

Although the situation is under control, tensions remain high at the medical college. The presence of police personnel and paramilitary force continues to ensure that no further incidents occur as discussions around the release and transportation of the bodies are ongoing.