Centre to Invest Rs 3 Lakh Cr in Assam’s Road Infra, Says Gadkari

The Union government has announced a massive Rs 3 lakh crore investment to boost Assam’s road infrastructure, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari revealed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Addressing the Budget session, Gadkari emphasized the Centre’s commitment to constructing major highways, including four-lane and six-lane roads, along with multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra River.

“In Assam, we are planning an investment of ₹3 lakh crore. We are building large-scale road networks, including four-lane and six-lane highways, as well as several bridges over the Brahmaputra,” Gadkari said. He stressed that quality roads require funding, adding, “If you want good roads, you have to pay for them.”

Gadkari’s remarks came in response to a query from Assam’s Independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan regarding the discontinuation of toll gates that violate existing regulations. Defending the necessity of toll collection, he clarified that the government relies on market-based funding for infrastructure projects. “Without tolls, these projects are not feasible. However, we are considerate and impose toll charges only on four-lane roads, not on two-lane ones,” he explained.

He further pointed out that as per the National Highway Fee Rules, 2008, a toll plaza cannot be placed within 16 km of another in the same direction. Additionally, a new toll policy is in the pipeline, aiming to address public concerns and introduce reasonable concessions for commuters.

Progress on Key Road Projects in Assam

Providing an update on key infrastructure projects in Assam, Gadkari acknowledged that land acquisition delays, environmental clearances, and contractor-related hurdles have slowed progress. However, major projects are steadily advancing:

Dibrugarh Four-Lane Highway (289 km): 189 km completed, with the Jakhalabanda-Numaligarh stretch (80.6 km, ₹7,000 crore) awaiting PIB approval.

Jorhat-Bogibeel Four-Lane Project: Ongoing, expected to be completed by November 2025.

Dergaon Project (10.6 km): Fully completed.

Jorhat-Jhanji Stretch (38 km, ₹1,600 crore): 93% completed, with full completion set for March 31.

Demow-Moran Project (27 km, ₹386 crore): 95% complete, slated for completion by March 31.

Moran-Bogibeel Project (₹330 crore): 85% done, targeted for completion by April 15.