Charaideo Maidam Scenic Beauty Draws Growing Number of Foreign Tourists

Since the inclusion of historic Charaideo Maidam on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage list, the site has become a focal point for tourists from around the world. The fields, which bear the glorious imprint of the six-century-long Ahom dynasty, have drawn growing interest from foreign visitors keen to understand the architectural sophistication and historical significance of these Maidams structures.

The regular arrival of small to medium-sized groups of international tourists has created a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere at Charaideo Maidam. Following the UNESCO recognition, the site has seen a marked increase in visitors compared to previous years, with researchers and students from across India also coming to witness the craftsmanship and advanced architectural style of the Ahom-era burial mounds. As a result, Charaideo is now recognised as one of the prime tourist destinations in Assam.

The site’s natural scenic beauty, combined with its rich Ahom heritage, has contributed to a significant rise in both domestic and international visitors. According to official data, from July 2024 to December 9, 2024, a total of 34,221 domestic tourists and 110 foreign tourists visited Charaideo Maidam, with December witnessing the highest influx.

In comparison, from January 2025 to November 20, 2025, 66,659 domestic tourists and 159 foreign tourists visited the historic site. The revenue generated from these visits is expected to provide a substantial boost to the regional tourism sector, complementing the growth of local businesses and services.

Given the current trends and growing recognition, officials anticipate that visitor numbers will increase by December 2025, particularly with the continued rise in international tourists following the UNESCO designation. The sustained interest in Charaideo Maidam is seen as a positive development, bringing renewed hope and momentum to Assam’s tourism industry.