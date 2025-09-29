Bomb Threat at Vijay’s Chennai Home After Karur Stampede Kills 41

Chennai Police on Sunday received a phone call claiming that a bomb had been planted at the East Coast Road, Neelankarai residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor C Joseph Vijay.

Following the alert, police teams rushed to the spot, deploying a bomb disposal squad that is currently conducting thorough checks inside and outside the premises. Heavy security has been stationed at the residence.

The bomb scare came even as the death toll from the Karur rally stampede linked to Vijay’s campaign rose to 41. A 65-year-old woman, identified as Suguna of Karur district, succumbed to injuries while on ventilator support.

According to officials, among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys. Thirty-four victims hailed from Karur, two each from Erode, Tiruppur and Dindigul, and one from Salem district.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday evening when a massive crowd at a TVK campaign rally in Karur turned chaotic, triggering a stampede. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources indicated that severe overcrowding at the venue led to the disaster.

In response, Vijay announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for each bereaved family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Sunday heard an urgent petition seeking to restrain TVK from holding public rallies, meetings, or gatherings until the official probe into the Karur tragedy is completed. Justice N Senthilkumar convened the special hearing at 4:30 pm, where the petitioner argued that fresh political gatherings without accountability could endanger more lives.

The Tamil Nadu government has already ordered a high-level probe, with senior officials and police examining lapses in crowd control. Leaders across party lines, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Union leaders, expressed grief over the deaths and urged stronger preventive measures.

Significantly, Vijay himself has approached the Madras High Court seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the Karur stampede.

