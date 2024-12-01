'Cholo Bangladesh' Movement Takes South Assam By Storm

The historic ‘Cholo Bangladesh’ movement, organized by the Sanatani Oikyomanch, took South Assam by storm on December 1, drawing tens of thousands to demand justice for persecuted Hindu families in Bangladesh.

The event, which began at 10:30 AM from the Karimganj College premises in Sribhumi district, featured an impressive bike rally with over 2,000 participants. The rally culminated at the Sutarkandi border, where the crowd swelled to over 60,000, making it one of the largest protests in recent times in the region.

Prominent leaders from various religious and social organizations addressed the rally. Among them were Shantanu Naik, coordinator of Sanatani Oikyomanch, Ashit Chakraborty, chief of Silchar Shankar Math & Mission, Bigananda Maharaj of Bolagiri Ashram, Baikananta Maharaj, and Shibabrarta Saha from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

They voiced strong condemnation of the human rights violations and religious persecution faced by Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, emphasizing the systematic attacks on temples, religious freedom, and the displacement of minority communities.

Abhijit Nath, the media coordinator of Sanatani Oikyomanch, highlighted the importance of the movement in raising awareness about the dire situation of religious minorities in Bangladesh. The rally later shifted into a foot march towards the international border, where the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police intercepted the march around half a kilometer from the Bangladesh border.

The protesters, however, remained determined in their demand for the immediate and unconditional release of Chinmoy Prabhu, a case they argue is a grave violation of human rights. They also condemned the ongoing atrocities, including the looting, rapes, and killings of Hindus in Bangladesh, which they claim continue with impunity.

“The consistent violations of religious rights, destruction of temples, and the displacement of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh are matters of serious concern,” said the organizers.

They called for decisive action from the interim government in Dhaka and declared their intention to take the issue to the international stage. The protest concluded with a call for global solidarity against all forms of ethnic, religious, and social persecution.

In the lead-up to the movement, RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale had also condemned the violence against Hindus, Buddhists, and other minority communities in Bangladesh during the unrest in July and August, when violence erupted amid demands for a regime change in Bangladesh. He described the targeted killings, looting, arson, and sexual violence against women from minority communities as intolerable.

“We expect the interim Bangla government to take strict action to immediately stop such incidents. The government should ensure the safety of the lives, property, and honor of the victims,” Hosabale stated.

He also called on the global community and political leaders in India to stand in solidarity with the persecuted religious communities in Bangladesh. He urged the Indian government to take a proactive role in ensuring the protection of Hindus, Buddhists, and other minorities in Bangladesh during this critical time.

The ‘Cholo Bangladesh’ movement has now set the stage for continued advocacy, with organizers promising to escalate their efforts until meaningful action is taken to address the suffering of religious minorities in Bangladesh.