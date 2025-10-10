CID Questions Krishanu & Ridip Das, Seizes Phones in Zubeen Garg Probe

In connection with the untimely and mysterious death of Assam's beloved Zubeen Garg, the CID on Friday questioned Krishanu Das and Ridip Das in connection with an ongoing investigation. Authorities have frozen five bank accounts belonging to the duo and seized their mobile phones.

The CID has also requested their Income Tax files as part of the probe. Both Das and Ridip are employees of Siddharth Sharma’s music management company, which is under investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Further details regarding the nature of the case or potential charges have not been disclosed.

Earlier in the day, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested two personal security officers (PSOs) of singer Zubeen Garg after the fourth day of questioning.

Nandeshwar Bora had been serving as Garg’s bodyguard since 2018, while Paresh Baishya was appointed as his security officer in 2023. Following their arrest, both have been placed in SIT custody for five days.

The suspension and custody come amid an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death, with authorities continuing to probe the roles of those close to the singer