BREAKING: Jayashree Goswami Arrives At CID Office

In connection with the ongoing investigation into the untimely and mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, Jayshree Goswami appeared at the CID headquarters in Guwahati on Friday for questioning by the SIT team.

Sources said Goswami had travelled to Singapore along with Zubeen Garg and Amrit Prabha Mahanta the day before Garg’s death. The CID summoned her as part of its probe into a fashion show held in Singapore, seeking clarity on her activities and connections related to the event.

According to sources, the CID had summoned Goswami to record her statement regarding certain financial and organisational aspects linked to the international fashion event.

Further details about the nature of the case and Goswami’s role in it have not yet been disclosed by the authorities.

