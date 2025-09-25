CID Seals Shyamkanu Mahanta's Guwahati Residence

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has sealed the residences of Shyamkanu Mahanta.

During the raid at Mahanta’s house in Geetanagar, investigators recovered seven mobile phones, two laptops, nine hard disks, several pen drives, a CPU, and multiple official documents. Following the seizure, the premises were sealed.

SIT and CID concluded an extensive seven-hour-long operation at the residence of Shekharjyoti today,

During the raid, authorities seized multiple digital devices, including several pen drives, a CPU, and seven hard disks including other documents.

In the initial reports said that Sekharjyoti had been taken into custody while there's no reports on Shyamkanu's whereabouts.

Chief Investigating Officer Roji Kalita, who led the operation at Mahanta’s residence, is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at 8:30 pm to brief him on the latest findings. Sources indicate that the Chief Minister may make parts of the investigation public following the meeting.

Meanwhile, tensions flared in Dhirenpara after Assam Police detained Victor Das, Ajay Phukan, and four others for allegedly attacking police personnel during the CID’s raid at Siddharth Sharma’s residence. As protesters pelted stones, security forces resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

