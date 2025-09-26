CID Team Visits Abhayapuri Police Station Over Zubeen Garg FIR

CID officials on Thursday visited the Abhayapuri Police Station in Bongaigaon district to record statements in connection with the sudden demise of Assam’s beloved singer, Zubeen Garg.

Earlier, an organisation named Greater Abhayapuri United Public Forum had lodged an FIR at the police station, seeking a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

Acting on the FIR, the CID team questioned representatives of the organisation about their complaint. The FIR had specifically named Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Shekharjyoti Goswami, and Sandipan Garg as accused in the case.

Earlier yesterday, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sealed the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta after conducting a raid at his house in Geetanagar. During the operation, investigators recovered seven mobile phones, two laptops, nine hard disks, several pen drives, a CPU, and multiple official documents. Following the seizure, the premises were sealed.

In a parallel operation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and CID concluded an extensive seven-hour raid at the residence of Shekharjyoti Goswami. Authorities seized multiple digital devices, including several pen drives, a CPU, seven hard disks, and other documents.

Initial reports suggested that Shekharjyoti had been taken into custody, while there were no updates regarding the whereabouts of Shyamkanu.

Chief Investigating Officer Roji Kalita, who led the operation at Mahanta’s residence, was scheduled to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at 8:30 pm to brief him on the latest findings. Sources indicated that the Chief Minister might make parts of the investigation public following the meeting.

Meanwhile, tensions flared in Dhirenpara after Assam Police detained Victor Das, Ajay Phukan, and four others for allegedly attacking police personnel during the CID’s raid at Siddharth Sharma’s residence. As protesters pelted stones, security forces resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

