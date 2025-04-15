CM Sarma Begins Assamese New Year with Major Investment Talks

As Assam welcomed Bohag and the festive spirit of Rongali Bihu, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma set a determined tone for the Assamese New Year by holding a series of high-level meetings with key industry stakeholders to expedite the implementation of investment proposals made during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

Advertisment

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, held less than two months ago in Guwahati, witnessed investment proposals worth over Rs 5.19 lakh crore. In a bid to translate these proposals into tangible action, the Chief Minister has begun direct engagements with top industrial groups, underlining the government’s commitment to rapid progress and economic transformation.

Adani Group

In the first of these meetings, CM Sarma met with Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, to review the company’s proposed Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam. The discussions centred on key projects including the development of an aerocity, hotels, a cement plant, and other major infrastructure initiatives. Both sides agreed to work in close coordination in the coming days to realise these ambitious plans.

Vedanta Group

Senior officials from Vedanta Group also held discussions with the Chief Minister regarding their Rs 50,000 crore investment commitment. Dr Sarma assured the Group of the Assam Government’s full support, and a broad timeline was agreed upon to initiate work, particularly in the field of energy exploration.

Greenko Group

The Greenko Group expressed strong interest in Assam’s potential, outlining plans to commence power projects worth ₹12,000 crore by the end of the year. The Group also announced plans to establish the North East’s first Pumped Storage Project, which is expected to enhance hydroelectric storage capacity and ensure grid stability during peak hours.

NEET 2025 Preparedness

In addition to investment discussions, the Chief Minister chaired a crucial meeting with the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), along with senior police and administrative officials, to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the upcoming NEET examination. Based on recommendations from Assam Police, a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been finalised, covering areas such as frisking protocols, permitted items, and other examination-day arrangements. Senior officials have been assigned to oversee preparations and execution.

Following the meetings, Dr Sarma reiterated his government's commitment to working round-the-clock for the people of Assam. He stressed that the state administration is giving top priority to the timely execution of proposals from Advantage Assam 2.0, while ensuring that fairness and transparency remain central to all public examinations conducted in the state.