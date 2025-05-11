CM Sarma Hails NDA Win, Labels Gaurav Gogoi a 'Pakistani Man' in Blistering Remark

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the historic success of the NDA, describing it as an unprecedented achievement. Reflecting on the magnitude of the victory, he said, "This kind of victory has never been seen before, and the people of Assam have blessed us with their trust. We accept their blessings with humility."

He emphasized that the NDA government is committed to fulfilling its promises to the people of Assam. "We will work diligently to keep the promises we made to the people, and we thank our president for leading with swift action and guidance, which helped us achieve this success."

Sarma also acknowledged the role of national leadership in the victory, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity played a key part in the outcome. "I am also grateful to our national leadership for their support," he added.

Discussing the geopolitical situation, Sarma noted the recent attack by Pakistan after the ceasefire and stressed that if the country's security was threatened, the NDA would remain steadfast and not engage in celebrations but focus on national security.

He also addressed the performance in Upper Assam, saying that the results were positive, and criticized Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi for his campaign, calling him a "Pakistani man" and accusing him of being an arrogant leader who had failed to connect with the people. "The people of Jorhat have responded today. After the loss in the assembly elections, we have quietly worked with our party workers."

Sarma further added, "No matter who opposes us, we will always stand by the people of Assam."

Referring to the role of BJP state president Dilip Saikia, CM Sarma shared a personal anecdote, stating, "Since Saikia became president, I’ve been working on a strategy that will only conclude after the last vote of the upcoming assembly elections."

The Chief Minister’s remarks highlighted both the achievements of the NDA and the ongoing dedication to serving the people of Assam.

