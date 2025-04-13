CM Sarma, Jeet Adani Discuss ₹50,000 Cr Investment Rollout in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with Adani Group Director Jeet Adani on Sunday to review the conglomerate’s proposed investment of ₹50,000 crore, announced during the state’s business summit in February.

Sarma expressed optimism that theAdani Group's investment proposals across various sectors would soon materialize.

"During #AdvantageAssam2, the Adani Group made a Rs 50,000 cr investment commitment. Today along with my senior officers we had an in depth meeting with Mr Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, and his team to operationalise this commitment," he said in a post on X.

HCM Dr. @himantabiswa along with senior officials, held a detailed meeting with Shri @jeetadani1 Director of Adani Airports , to advance the implementation of key investment commitments during #AdvantageAssam2, which is expected to be operationalised soon pic.twitter.com/k95SRPtbsp — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) April 13, 2025

He added, We expect the MoUs which we signed related to significant investments in developing an aero-city, hotels, cement plant and key infrastructure projects, will take off soon."

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had announced plans to invest ₹50,000 crore across multiple sectors in Assam while speaking at the inaugural session of the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit held in February.