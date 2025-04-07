CM’s Vigilance Cell Apprehends Kokrajhar CDPO in Disproportionate Assets Case

The Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Assam’s Kokrajhar district has been apprehended on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Advertisment

The CDPO identified as Surya Baruah was arrested by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell on Monday, sources said.

It may be mentioned that last month, the CM’s vigilance cell had raided Baruah's residence and office. Search operations were conducted at his residence, Ananda Nagar, in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area.

CDPO Surya Baruah was detained in Kokrajhar and brought to Guwahati for further legal proceedings today.

Reportedly, the vigilance team had also conducted raids at his office in Dhubri as part of the ongoing probe into the case.

Earlier, sources revealed that officials from the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell recovered Rs 37 lakh in cash and a .32 pistol from the CDPO’s residence.