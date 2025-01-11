Coal Mine Tragedy: Assam CM to Visit Umrangso Today

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit Umrangso today to assess the ongoing rescue operations at Coal Quarry 3 Kilo, located in Dima Hasao district. The operations have been launched following the tragic incident where workers became trapped inside the coal mines.

Third Body Recovered from Umrangso Coal Mine

In a recent development, the third body has been recovered from the Umrangso coal mine. Earlier today, the body of 27-year-old Lijen Magar, a resident of Umrangso, was recovered.

Search Operation Ongoing for Six More Workers

Meanwhile, the rescue teams are continuing their search efforts to locate six more workers who are still missing. The search operation is still ongoing, with authorities determined to recover the trapped workers as soon as possible.

Earlier Recoveries

The first body was recovered on January 8 by Army divers from the 21 Para Special Forces. The deceased was identified as Ganga Bahadur Shrestha, a resident of the Udayapur district in Nepal. The authorities remain focused on the ongoing efforts to bring the remaining workers to safety.

