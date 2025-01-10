"BJP Runs On Syndicate Money" : Bhupen Borah Storms Govt On Coal MIning

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over rampant syndicates in the state. Borah also accused the police and administration of being under the influence of the BJP and called out the state government for not adhering to the Supreme Court’s directives.

The Assam Congress chief asked whether the state is under the Chief Minister’s control, saying if so, then the syndicates are operating under his watch. “Is Assam under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s control? If yes, then he must know these syndicates. And if not, then that is a serious problem. He has to clarify this,” he said.

Borah targeted the Chief Minister saying, “Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he would pounce like a tiger even if a Rs 2,000 scam comes up. Where is that tiger sleeping now? There are allegations against Debolal Gorlosa’s wife of running a syndicate. Where is the government?”

The Assam government committed a crime in not following the directives of the Supreme Court, Borah further said, adding, “The people have to see this. Without any kind of police or administrative intervention, hundreds of trucks of coal are running up and down daily. When we bring these issues up, we are called liars.”

“Now one worker has died, but there is no sign of sorrow on the Chief Minister’s face. None of the BJP leaders or workers visited their (workers’) homes. The Chief Minister has not visited the site of the incident. BJP’s national leaders visited Assam, but none of them spoke about it,” the Assam Congress president said.

He added, “This means that the BJP is running on the money that comes from these syndicates. When the Vajpayee Bhawan was built, we asked where the money came from. Now everything is open for all to see.”

Bhupen Borah also criticized the state police and investigative agency CBI, insinuating that they are in the pockets of the BJP. “We do not believe the CBI that has blindfolds on. In Assam, the police are under the BJP. They should work for the people. They are not vessels of the BJP. Their salaries are paid by the state’s revenue, the people’s money and they must protect the natural resources of the state.”

The Congress chief also targeted Debolal Gorlosa, the CEM of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council who is at the centre of allegations. He said, “Debolal Gorlosa, a man named in murder and extortion cases has Himanta Biswa Sarma’s backing.”

“Now, who will take the responsibility for the deaths of workers? Who are the mafias of this coal syndicate? The people of Assam know, but the police and the CBI don’t,” Borah concluded.

Notably, the Assam Congress organized statewide protests titled ‘Xotyor Xondhan’ (search for truth) against illegal mining today in the wake of the Umrangso coal mine tragedy where nine mine workers were trapped after a rat-hole mine got inundated suddenly. The body of one of the workers was recovered later.

Placards and slogans of ‘koyla syndicate or sardar kun?’ (who owns the coal syndicate) were raised at the protests. The Congress demanded answers from the Chief Minister holding the government responsible for failing to curb illegal mining activities.

In Nalbari, the district Congress demanded the quick rescue of the trapped workers and appropriate compensation from the government. They lamented the government’s failure to rescue the workers four days after the incident.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed said, “We are protesting today across Assam. Many tried to brush this under the carpet. Assam Congress has for long brought up the issue of syndicates, not only of coal but others as well, and this incident has brought everything before the people.”

