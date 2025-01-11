Assam: Another Body Recovered From Umrangso Coal Mine

Rescue teams at the Umrangso coal mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district have recovered a second body, bringing the death toll to two. The latest victim has been identified as 27-year-old Lijen Magar, a resident of Umrangso.

Following the recovery, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences. Taking to X, he wrote, “Rescue efforts in Umrangso continue with unwavering resolve. Tragically, another body was recovered this morning, with the identity yet to be confirmed. Our hearts go out to the grieving, as we hold onto hope and strength in this difficult time.”

Efforts to rescue the remaining seven miners trapped since January 6 are ongoing, with teams at the site working tirelessly to dewater the mine and facilitate access for rescue teams.

On January 8, the first body was recovered by Army divers from the 21 Para Special Forces. The deceased was identified as Ganga Bahadur Srestho, a resident of Udayapur district in Nepal.

In a related development, Chief Minister Sarma clarified the status of the mine, stating that it had been declared abandoned 12 years ago but was not illegal. The clarification came amid ongoing questions regarding the mine’s operational status and safety protocols.

The chief minister also highlighted the challenges posed by the flooded mine, which has hampered rescue efforts. Dewatering operations are underway.

